Sun Tran takes extra sanitation measures to prevent COVID-19 spread

TUCSON — Sun Tran has implemented an emergency preparedness protocol in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"Every night we are disinfecting all of the handles, the grab bars, the vertical poles, handles, as well as all of the push cords," said Pat Richter, a Sun Tran spokesperson.

Transit centers are also more thoroughly disinfected as part of the effort to keep drivers and riders safe.

"We're doing that every night with high grade commercial disinfectant."

Richter said the plan has been implemented in the past for the SARS virus, H1N1 virus and the avian flu.