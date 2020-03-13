Rialto Theatre suspends shows, events until April

TUCSON – The Rialto Theatre is suspending all shows and events until “at least” the beginning of April due to COVID-19 concerns.

This weekend’s shows at the theatre and 191 Toole will all be rescheduled if possible, according to a news release.

All current tickets will be honored for the new date. If event-goers are unable to attend the rescheduled date, you can request a refund.

“We humbly ask for your patience during the difficult process of rescheduling these dates,” The Rialto Theatre Foundation said in a statement. “We understand that it’s a disruption to you personally, and by that token we hope you can bear with the massive disruption it represents to us as an organization. We will work diligently to reschedule everything we can.”

Read the complete statement here:

For more information, visit www.rialtotheatre.com/.