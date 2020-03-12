Fox Tucson Theatre seeks help from patrons after canceling shows due to COVID-19

TUCSON - The Fox Tucson Theatre announced Thursday that it has canceled all of its public performances starting Monday due to concerns about the COVID-19 virus.

According to Fox officials, while its shows scheduled for Saturday and Sunday - Altan and The Music of Cream, respectively - will resume as scheduled, the Tucson theater will suspend all its remaining performances planned through April 5.

Because our work is, at its core, about making connections and building relationships in real-time and real space, the idea of 'social distancing' is anathema to our core values and to our very identity as performance-based artists and artisans. On a typical day, we take care of our community by calling us together to witness and celebrate and question and wonder at the gift of human creativity. Today, however, is not a typical day. Today, in the face of an escalating public health crisis, we must take a different approach to caring for our community’s health. We must embrace the guidance of our local caregivers in the medical field, whose particular expertise tells us that the tactic needed now is to create intentional distance. Bonnie Schock, executive director of Fox Tucson Theatre Foundation

The theater said this decision will place the theater in a tough position economically. As such, they are asking patrons who have already purchased tickets to consider donating it to support the local theater.

There are serious financial consequences to such a decision, with literally hundreds of thousands of dollars on the line. This is nothing compared to the risk of loss of human life. However, such extreme losses coming all at once could threaten the viability of the Fox in the near term. In the nonprofit arts industry, profit margins are slim and we invest roughly 90% of the cost of an event up front, funds we cannot recover. When events are cancelled, refunding the related ticket revenue results in a complete loss. In this unprecedented and unexpected moment, we are asking our community to rally around us. While each ticket holder is typically entitled to a refund in those rare circumstance when events are cancelled, in this atypical situation we respectfully ask our audiences to crowdshare the financial impact of this pandemic on the Fox. Please donate back the value of your purchase to support the Fox Tucson. If this approach does not feel right for you, as a second option, we ask you to consider accepting a credit toward a future Fox event. If you do require a refund, we understand and will be happy to accommodate. Bonnie Schock, executive director of Fox Tucson Theatre Foundation

For more information, call 520-547-3040 or email or boxoffice@foxtucson.com.