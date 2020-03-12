Coyote sought after allegedly biting man in Sun City
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. - A coyote reportedly bit a man in the leg at his home in Sun City Thursday, according to Arizona Game and Fish Department.
According to officials, the man, who was described to be in his mid-50s, was working on his car when the coyote strolled into his garage and hit him on the leg. The man was transported to the hospital for further treatment.
AZGFD said rabies is suspected in the incident due to the general nature of coyotes. The animal was described to be mangy and in poor condition, and was said to frequent the neighborhood where the incident took place.
AZFGD is asking members of the public who spot this coyote to call 623-236-7201.
The department said there is a risk of the coyote attacks again if not reported to authorities when spotted.