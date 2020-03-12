4 the Weekend: St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival of Tucson
News 4 Tucson's Priscilla Casper is sharing some of the events going on in southern Arizona the weekend of March 13-15th:
WILDCARD
11th Annual Tombstone Wild West Days
Downtown Tombstone
Saturday-Sunday
10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Free
WILDCARD
Heritage Weekend
Rillito Park Racetrack
Saturday- Sunday
Gates open at 10 a.m.
General Admission $5
WILDCARD
St. Patrick's Day Parade & Festival
Downtown, Armory Park
Sunday
10:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Parade begins at 11:00 a.m.