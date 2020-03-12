 Skip to Content

4 the Weekend: St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival of Tucson

5:12 pm Local News, News

News 4 Tucson's Priscilla Casper is sharing some of the events going on in southern Arizona the weekend of March 13-15th:

WILDCARD
11th Annual Tombstone Wild West Days
Downtown Tombstone
Saturday-Sunday
10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Free

WILDCARD
Heritage Weekend
Rillito Park Racetrack
Saturday- Sunday
Gates open at 10 a.m.
General Admission $5

WILDCARD
St. Patrick's Day Parade & Festival
Downtown, Armory Park
Sunday
10:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Parade begins at 11:00 a.m.

Priscilla Casper

Priscilla Casper is an anchor and multi-skilled journalist for News 4 Tucson. She anchors weekdays at noon and 4 p.m.

