Good Samaritans brave fiery semi crash on Phoenix highway

(KPNX/NBC News) A truck driver is recovering after a terrifying crash on a Phoenix, Arizona highway thanks in part to the actions of Good Samaritans who witnessed the crash.

The semi collided with a median wall tilted on its side, and caught on fire.

Multiple good Samaritans parked their cars and worked together, trying to lift the wreckage to get the driver out. Witnesses said the driver's legs were pinned, and he was unable to escape.

"Me and several other guys grabbed it and picked up on it. Got the weight up off of him," said Good Samaritan Shane Fischer. "We all grabbed the cab and picked up. I'm surprised we were able to lift it up."

Crews arrived on the scene and cut the driver out, then took him to a local hospital.

