Tucson International Airport hosts emergency drill

TUCSON - The Tucson International Airport held an emergency drill with several local law enforcement agencies participating.

Tuesday morning, around 300 people, including volunteer actors, participated in the drill.

The airport is required by the Federal Aviation Regulation to hold this exercise every three years.

Tuesday's simulation had several actors get off a plane where they pretended a bomb went off.

Volunteers of all ages acted out different injuries. Each person giving a first responder a different scenario to practice.

"We start off with getting volunteers, where they are getting the injuries put all over them," Danette Buwley President and CEO of the Tucson Airport Authority said. "They'll be tagged with what their injury is and that way, when the first responders get to them, they are seeing what the injury is and they are treating them and they're triaging them and putting them in the right place. Eventually, if their fake injuries are serious enough, then they are transported to a local hospital. "

The next drill is scheduled for 2023.