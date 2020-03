TUCSON - Rene Yanez pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree murder.

He was charged with first-degree murder for shooting and killing Julian Zepeda last May.

Zepeda had just graduated from Tucson High School the day before.

Investigators say Yanez told a corrections officer he shot somebody “had beef with”.

Zepeda was found in his car and later died at the hospital.

Yanez will be sentenced on May 4.