Phoenix PD: Teen fatally shot after unsupervised kids get ahold of gun

PHOENIX (AP) — A teenage boy was fatally shot in a home where about a half-dozen juveniles had gathered when no adult was present, Phoenix police said.

The victim shot Monday afternoon was either 15 or 16 years and that other juveniles at the home when officers arrived ranged from 5 to 16 years old, police said in a statement.

A boy either 16 or 17 years old had left the home 17-year-old before officers arrived but returned a few hours later and spoke with detectives. police said.

Some of the juveniles lived at the residence and that others were visitors. police said.

A Police Department spokeswoman, Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, said it wasn't immediately clear who owned the gun.

However, she said investigators believed somebody was handling the gun when it discharged, wounding the boy who later died.