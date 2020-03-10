$200K presented to 7 organizations during annual Tucson Beefsteak Dinner

TUCSON - Several local organizations are reaping the benefits of the Tucson Beefsteak Dinner.

Checks were presented to groups that support veterans and active military groups in southern Arizona.

A total of $200,000 was donated to seven organizations, with $80,000 going to Boulder Crest.

“It’s been a way that I can give back to the community, to veterans because I couldn't be in the military myself,” Joshua Brett, 2020 Beefsteak chairman said. “I couldn't feel better about it. It’s been a great honor in my life to help those who truly give us our freedom.”

The organizations who were beneficiaries of the evening include the YMCA, Boulder Crest, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Honor Flight, Operation Rebound, Davis Monthan AFB Annual Awards Committee and Therapeutic Riding of Tucson.

For more information about the annual fundraiser, visit tucsonbeefsteak.com.