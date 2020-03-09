Vail teachers kick off spring break with unforgettable performance

TUCSON - To help students start their spring break with a big smile, a few Vail Unified School District teachers showed off their hidden talents.

Last Friday, Senita Valley Elementary School fourth-grader teachers danced, sang and rapped to their own rendition of Lizzo's "Truth Hurts".

However, instead of using the breakout artist's normal lyrics that teaches listeners how to deal with a breakup, the fourth-grade instructors decided to write a song about why their students should be excited about having great character.

While it will take some years for the teachers to see if their message stuck, the kids definitely will not forget their performance.

To listen to the song, click here.