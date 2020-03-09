Fly in a WWII B-17 bomber this weekend

TUCSON - A historic World War II B-17 bomber is in southern Arizona.

On March 14 and 15, you could get the chance to fly in "Ye Olde Pub" while also learning more about the American bomber crews that flew these planes.

The liberty foundation brought the war plane to Tucson as part of a national tour.

Tucson will be the final stop on tour.

The B-17 will head back to Oregon for the foreseeable future.

If you want to get an up-close and personal look at this piece of history, you'll want to head out to the Tucson international airport this weekend.

Rides begin at 10 a.m.