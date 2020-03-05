Warren cancels town hall in Phoenix shortly after ending 2020 presidential bid

PHOENIX - Sen. Elizabeth Warren has officially canceled her town hall meeting in Phoenix after she announced Thursday that she has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race.

After being a frontrunner early in the race, Warren officially exited the presidential race after a lackluster Super Tuesday result. Early results showed that Warren did not win any of the 14 states that hit the polls Tuesday; even coming out third in Massachusetts, the state she currently represents.

Shortly after this news hit the airways, her campaign announced that she will not be holding the town hall meeting at the Mesa Amphitheater Saturday morning.

It is unclear if Warren will still be making a trip to Arizona, which will hit the polls for the Presidential Preference March 17.

At this time, Warren has not announced who she will endorse for the Democrat presidential nominee.

The Associated Press reported that she has spoken with the campaigns of both Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden. The AP said Warren "is assessing who would best uphold her agenda."