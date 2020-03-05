More than 70 cats seized in hoarding case in Pima County

TUCSON - After recently taking in 72 cats and kittens in a hoarding case, Pima Animal Care Center is in need of loving homes with its shelter nearing full capacity.

According to PACC, Pima County animal protection crews responded to a home near West Oracle Jaynes Station Road and North San Joaquin Avenue after they received a report of several animals living in poor conditions.

PACC said 72 cats and kittens were removed from a home littered with waste, litter and trash. Officials say while medical officials are still examining the animals, most of the felines appear to be in good health at this time.

WE NEED YOUR HELP! We just took in 72 cats from a hoarding case. That number is expected to rise. The cats range in age... Posted by Pima Animal Care Center on Thursday, March 5, 2020

With this case in mind, PACC also recently took in 79 pets on Wednesday. They currently have 418 dogs and 154 cats housed at the shelter.

In addition, there are 314 dogs and 215 cats in foster care.

“We aren’t usually this full so early in the year,” said Kristen Hassen, Director of Animal Services. “It’s a combination of things like this hoarding case, the start of kitten season, and an outbreak of pet illnesses in the community.”

To help lower their numbers, PACC will offer free adoptions for all pets four months and older at the shelter until Sunday. The $20 licensing fee still applies for dogs.

For more information, visit webcms.pima.gov.