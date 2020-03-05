ADOT mourns worker who was struck, killed while working I-10 near Phoenix

PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Transportation is mourning the loss of one of its employees after he was reportedly struck and killed while working on Interstate 10 south of Phoenix Wednesday.

According to ADOT, 55-year-old Frank Dorizio, a member of the department's Incident Response Unit, was setting up construction signs on the highway to alert drivers of pavement repairs when he was struck by a vehicle.

“While the Arizona Department of Public Safety continues its investigation, this is a tragic reminder that drivers must stay alert around construction zones and always be prepared for the unexpected,” ADOT Director John Halikowski said. “Lives are on the line when dedicated highway workers like Frank Dorizio are making things better for all of us in work zones.”

Officials say Dorizio started his career at ADOT in Oct. 2015 as a highway operations worker with the Little Antelope Maintenance Unit in northern Arizona.

Dorizio then moved to Phoenix in 2017, joining the Happy Valley Maintenance Unit. He then moved to the Incident Response Unit in September.

“Whether or not we worked directly with Frank Dorizio, each of us at ADOT mourns his loss and honors his commitment to getting everyone safely home,” Halikowski said. “His co-workers and friends say the same thing about Frank: ADOT was his family, and he was committed to our agency's mission and to the people of Arizona.”

ADOT said prior to Dorizio's incident, the last occurrence where an ADOT employee was struck and killed while working along the highway was in 1998.