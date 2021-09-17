Russian opposition leader pulled from app stores at start of elections

In a series of tweets, Russian opposition Alexey Navalny's team said that Google and Apple have removed the jailed Kremlin critic's 'Navalny' app from their online stores in Russia.

A supporter of Navalny confirmed the block with an email sent to the leader's team, stating that the app was removed because of Russia's recognition of Navalny's anti-corruption foundation as 'extremist' and the app, therefore, the content of the app was considered illegal.

The Navalny app included recommendations of Navalny's 'smart voting' strategy which urges Russians to vote tactically in support of a candidate most capable of unseating an incumbent from the ruling party, United Russia in the State Duma elections.

Navalny's press secretary, Kira Yarmysh, tweeted that the decision of the tech giants to remove the app was a 'huge disappointment' and 'act of political censorship which can't be justified.'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he welcomed the decision as the move was a legal requirement for both platforms to be compliant with Russian law.

"That application is illegal on the territory of our country," Peskov said.

"Both platforms have received the requirement. And in accordance with the letter and spirit of the law, they made such a decision, most likely, but this question should be addressed to those services."