Mexican president celebrates the annual “Grito de Independencia” on Mexico’s Independence Day

Mexico marked the 211th anniversary of its independence day in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The traditional "Grito de Independencia" or shout for independence took place in the Plaza del Zócalo of Mexico City.

Once again, the massive central plaza was empty due to Covid-19 restrictions.

For the second year in a row, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador gave the traditional shout acknowledging the Mexican heroes credited with launching the fight for independence 211 years ago.

Ringing the bell and waving the Mexican flag, López Obrador and the first lady heralded in another year in the history of the nation.