Protests erupt in El Salvador after adoption of Bitcoin as national currency

Large protests broke out in El Salvador on the eve of the country's adoption of Bitcoin as a national currency.

The popular cryptocurrency will be used as legal tender alongside the U.S. dollar.

All businesses will be required to accept it and it can be used to pay taxes.

Social organizations have asked the government to repeal the law, expressing concern over the volatility of the crypto market.

El Salvador's government hopes the implementation of the currency will attract new investors to the country.

Salvadorans can download an app, and receive $30 worth in bitcoins to promote the use of the currency.