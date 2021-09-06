The price of aluminum goes up after military coup and production cuts

Aluminum prices are at their highest level in more than a decade.

The African nation of Guinea is a major supplier of the main ore used to produce aluminum and now a recent military coup of the government is putting pressure on the market.

The price on the London metal exchange rose as much as 1.8% Monday.

The price of aluminum has already been skyrocketing this year, due in part to production cuts in china.

Experts warn higher prices could soon have a ripple effect across the world, as aluminum is found in a wide range of products from cars, to smartphones to energy systems.