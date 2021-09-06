Afghan girls cycling and robotics teams arrive in United Arab Emirates

Forty-one Afghan evacuees arrived to the UAE from Tajikistan on Monday, among them members of the Afghan girls’ cycling and robotics teams, as well as human rights activists and their families.

The evacuees are being hosted temporarily at the Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi, where they will “receive high-quality housing, sanitation, health, and food services to ensure their welfare,” according to a UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation statement.

The evacuation process was facilitated by an Israeli NGO, IsraAID, which coordinated the Afghan evacuee’s entry into Tajikistan from Kabul and onward departure to the UAE.

According to Yotam Politzer, CEO of IsraAid, the evacuation operation is ‘the first joint humanitarian mission between the UAE and Israel.”

The UAE has evacuated almost 40,000 Afghans since the beginning of August, according to the MOFAIC statement, adding that nearly 9,000 evacuees are currently hosted in Abu Dhabi.