American studying in Russia killed

UC Davis graduate Catherine Serou's body was found Saturday in a wooded area near the city of Nizhny Novgorod about 250 miles east of Moscow.

The 34-year-old Lobachevsky University student had been missing since Tuesday.

Serou's mother, Beccy Serou, of Vicksburg, Mississippi, told local media that her daughter had last texted her:

"In a car with a stranger. I hope I'm not being abducted."

Russian media reported that the suspect gave her a ride in his car, then took her to the wooded area where he beat her and stabbed her.

Russian news reports have identified the suspect as Alexander Popov and said he had a record of violent crimes.

Lillia Yarushkina, the school's supervisor of foreign students, described Serou as a "hard-working, diligent and well-organized person".

"Catherine was a positive minded person. She was a kind and very active girl and as for the student, she was hard-working, diligent and well-organized person. She loved Russia, she loved Russian language and she did a lot to improve her mastery in Russian language."

Alexander Tokarev, a friend of Serou, said Serou wanted to help the people and planned to stay in the country after becoming a lawyer.

"Kate was very kind, very good, very gentle and very smart person. We met about two or two and a half years ago and became true good friends," Tokarev said.

"She wanted to stay in Russia. She had not only learned there in the institute, but she also wanted to be lawyer here in Russia. She wanted to help foreign people with our laws and other stuff."

The suspect faces up to life in prison if convicted of murder.