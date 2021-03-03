Amazon changes its app logo after comparisons to Hitler mustache

(CNN) - Amazon has quietly changed an update to its app after some people realized it could be offensive.

Take a look at the original re-design on the left side of your screen.

That blue tape on the package has a jagged edge that looks like it was cut using the teeth of a tape dispenser.

But, some people said it looked like Adolf Hitler's mustache.

So, Amazon tweaked it to give it a straight cut, with a corner pulled up to represent someone opening the package.

The initial re-design marked the first time Amazon has changed the recognizable image of a shopping cart in its app icon in more than five years.

It was only seen by iPhone users in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands.

Amazon updated the icon before it launched on iPhones in the United States last week.

Android users will see it starting this week.