Berlin in covid-19 related lockdown with hopes of reopening in time for Christmas

The citizens of Berlin are hoping their current covid-19 lockdown will allow for family gatherings closer to Christmas.

Most of Germany is in the middle of a three week lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

So far traditional festivities like Germany's famous Christmas markets featuring special foods and crafts are closed.

Schools and shops are open, but bars, restaurants and other entertainment venues are closed.

With the lockdown in place, it appears that the recent surge in cases has tapered off and Berliners and visitors alike are hoping for the best.

"In Germany they have been really good here compared to other countries but maybe if we keep the lock-down for a couple more weeks and maybe at Christmas time the markets could open, that would be nice," said Australian Visitor Toby Peese.

"One hopes of course! Santa has to come!"

German leaders will decide whether to extend the lockdown later this week.