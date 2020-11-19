England gets new virus restrictions for Christmas

With Christmas on the horizon, the U.K. government is considering plans to ease coronavirus restrictions in England over the festive period.

Local media reports suggested the government was looking at a plan to allow households to meet indoors for a five day period starting on Christmas Eve.

Scientists warned however that each day of eased restrictions could require at least two days of greater measures.

The covid-19 incident director at public health England said if restrictions were eased for Christmas tougher rules could be needed either side of the festive period.

However, concerns have been raised about the government's management of coronavirus restrictions.

"So coming into Christmas, we need to be very careful about the number of contacts that we have to reduce transmission before Christmas and get our cases as low as possible," said Dr. Susan Hopkins, director of England's public health covid-19 incidents.

"Hopefully, the government will make the decision that will allow us to have some mixing, but we will wait and see what that is and then I think once we have got past the Christmas period, if there's been a release and some socialization, we will all have to be very responsible and reduce those contacts again."

A second lockdown in England, which was implemented after a spike in coronavirus cases, is scheduled to end on December 2nd.

According to government figures, the U.K. has recorded more than 1.4 million cases of the virus and at least 53,000 deaths.