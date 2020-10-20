Child labor in the chocolate industry

A good chunk of the global chocolate supply is dependent on child labor.

A new report released by the U.S. Labor Department and The Bureau of International Labor Affairs finds find 1.6 million children in West Africa toil in the chocolate industry.

This despite pledges from Nestle, Hershey and Mars to eradicate child labor in producing their chocolate treats. The companies have missed three deadlines for ending child labor.

In Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire, cocoa production increased 62 percent from 2008 through 2019. Child labor also increased 14 percent in that time.

The report also finds children often engage in dangerous jobs like using machetes and carrying heavy loads.

Researchers did find when multiple interventions were implemented in a community, it led to a significant reduction in the rates of child labor and hazardous child labor in cocoa production.