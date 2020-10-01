France’s health minister threatens to impose restrictions amid growing coronavirus cases

Today France's health minister threatened to close bars and ban family gatherings in the capital if the city’s coronavirus situation does not improve.

Bars in the french capital are already under orders to close at ten p.m.

A recent surge in infections has filled about a third of Paris-area intensive care units with covid-19 patients.

The health minister warned that the government could classify Paris and nearby suburbs as a "maximum alert zone" starting Monday.

That would trigger measures such as shutting bars and banning "family parties" and other big gatherings.

The health minister said Paris restaurants might be able to stay open, if they impose tighter rules.

France has been recording on average more than ten-thousand cases a day and almost 32-thousand virus-related deaths overall, which is among the highest tolls in Europe.