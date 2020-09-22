Melting ice in the Arctic Ocean sets second lowest record

Scientists say ice in the arctic ocean melted in 2020 to the second lowest level on record.

U.S. scientists reported Monday that the extent of ice-covered ocean at the north pole and further south reached its summertime low of one-point-four million square miles last week.

This year's melt is second only to 2012.

Scientists say the melting is triggered by global warming along with natural forces.

In the 1980s, the arctic ice cover was about one million square miles bigger than current summer levels.