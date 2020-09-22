Hundreds tried in Italy in biggest trial against crime syndicates

Hundreds of people are going on trial in Italy accused of participating in a massive organized crime syndicate.

Italian prosecutors arrived at a secure prison in Rome Today to resume preliminary hearings in the case.

It is the biggest trial ever targeting the 'Ndrangheta criminal organization based in southern Italy's Calabria region.

Charges against the defendants include mafia participation, international drug trafficking, extortion and money laundering.

Preliminary hearings will have to rule on the indictments against the 452 suspects.

Today's hearing was the third in a series of sessions held in the bunker of the prison and are expected to be concluded by the end of October.

The Calabrian 'Ndrangheta has increasingly eclipsed the Sicilian Cosa Nostra in power and wealth, infiltrating all sectors of Italian economic and political life.