Japan’s new prime minister in his first day

Today marked day one of Japanese prime minister Yoshihide Suga's new administration.

Suga said measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic remain the country's top priority.

He pledged to forge ahead with structural reforms, including deregulation and streamlining bureaucracy.

The newly appointed prime minister says he's eager to hear from the public about the restructuring of Japan's administrative system, adding that reforming and simplifying operations will cut down officials doing unnecessary work.

Suga has tapped, Taro Kono, a former foreign affairs and defense minister, to lead the effort, using social media to engage citizens and collect their opinions.

