29 officers on Germany’s police force suspended for online activities

5:39 pm International

German officials say 29 police officers have been suspended for sharing pictures of Adolf Hitler as well as doctored depictions of refugees in gas chambers through texts and group chats.

The officers are accused of using far-right chat rooms where extremist content such as swastikas and other Nazi symbols were displayed in breach of the German constitution.

German police and other security agencies are facing criticism for not doing enough to unearth potentially violent nationalists in their ranks.

Some of the suspects could be charged with disseminating Nazi propaganda as well as hate speech, and could be dismissed from the police.

Micheal Romero

Micheal is a news producer at KVOA. He is a graduate of the University of Arizona, majoring in Journalism with a broadcast emphasis and a minor in Communications. He began his career in print, writing for the Daily Wildcat, the Aztec Press and the Arizona Jewish Post.

