China goes after US over more than $1 billion owed to the UN

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — China is going after the U.S. over unpaid dues to the United Nations in an unusual singling out of just the United States.

The unpaid dues include more than $1 billion the U.S. owes the United Nations for regular operating budget and a separate one for peacekeeping operations.

This all comes as President Donald Trump accuses Beijing of not being open about COVID-19 when cases were initially reported.

A U.S. Mission spokesperson said Friday that China "is eager to distract attention from its cover-up and mismanagement of the COVID-19 crisis."