Turkey security forces raid illegal barbershop

TURKEY (AP) - Video released by Cankari Governor's Office in Turkey shows security forces raiding an empty building where an illegal barbershop is giving haircuts to people.

Last month, Turkey ordered barbershops, hair dressers and beauty salons to shut down as one of the first measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

As a response, illegal barbershops and "home barbers" increased.

According to data from John Hopkins University, Turkey has 38,226 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 812 confirmed deaths and 1,846 patients who recovered from the virus.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and could lead to death.