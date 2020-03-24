Distillery to make hand sanitizer amid COVID-19 shortage

A key way to keep yourself healthy from COVID-19 is hand sanitizer –the problem is finding it.

Reporter Leigh Waldman spoke with a distillery about how they're stepping up to fill the need.

"We see the need out there on the news. I've seen pictures of firefighters going into homes and carrying people out on stretchers and they don't have any of the PPE that they need. And so then if we can at least get them some hand sanitizer, it'll help keep them safe."

For more than 6 years, the crew at Brickway has been crafting liquor for a normally packed room. The coronavirus outbreak changed that.

"It's devastating. We've had to lay off 9 people already."

Changes to the law allow them to run as a liquor store, but head distiller Zac Triemert knew they needed to do more.

"This is where the process for making our hand sanitizer begins."

The same skills used to make liquor to drink, now repurposed.

"imagine super high proof vodka that we then mix with aloe, hydrogen peroxide, and a little bit of essential oils."

The empty tables and chairs will be put to use later this week.

Staff who've been out of work will be called in.

"And we'll form us an assembly line and crack as many out as we can."

They have 2,000 bottles waiting to be labeled and filled and given to those on the front lines.

"To hospitals, to pharmacies, to our first responders. The Omaha Police Department, the Omaha Fire Department need these things badly."

Triemert plans to keep making bottles of sanitizer as long as they're needed. His mission catching the attention of the governor.

"This is just another example of why I’m so proud of Nebraskans. They do the right thing, they step up. They meet the challenges, we work together and that's how we will get through this public health emergency."

Once the sanitizer is in the hands of first responders, Triemert will begin making it available for everyone else.

One of the biggest obstacles Triemert is facing is the availability of aloe. He's asking anyone with connections to a supply to contact.