Local resident gives back to first responders for all their help

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Northwest Fire District was surprised with a piece of artwork made by Bernice Cross, who fire crews recently helped out when she wasn't feeling well.

Cross lives in the Amber Lights Senior Living community. She said the painting took her three weeks to finish because she wanted it to be as perfect as could be.

"I wanted to thank them and represent Amber Lights because they help us our lives depend on them sometimes, they come and help us very much so I realized the responsibility they have," Cross said.

Cross said her apartment at Amber Lights has become a painting studio, she has so many paintings she can't fit them all on her walls.

Cross says she painted all throughout the pandemic to keep herself busy and happy.