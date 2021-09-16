Tucson High School celebrates Mexican Independence Day

TUCSON (KVOA) - Mexico is celebrating Independence Day, and those celebrations are reaching the other side of the border.

Tucson High School held the El Grito: Mexican Independence Celebration on Wednesday night. The festivities featured performances from Folklorico Los Tucsonenses and mariachi group, Mariachi Rayos del Sol.

Photos from the El Grito: Mexican Independence Celebration at Tucson High Magnet School last night! The celebration featured performances from Folklórico Los Tucsonenses and Mariachi Rayos del Sol 🎻💃🏾🎺🎼🎤☀️#BecauseOfTheArts #ArtsinEdWeek #EncourageCreativity #PROUD2BTUSD 🍎 pic.twitter.com/n11CcpkHf3 — Tucson Unified (@tucsonunified) September 16, 2021

Mexican communities all over the world commemorate the event, for it signifies one of the most important days in the country's history when Mexico declared independence from Spain in 1810.