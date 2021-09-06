Shelter rescues pets with uncertain futures in Louisiana

LONG ISLAND, NY. (CNN) - Animal shelters in Louisiana began preparing for hurricane Ida before the storm made landfall.

In the process, some dogs faced being euthanized, until the North Shore Animal Shelter stepped in, offering to bring a truckload of supplies and bring home a load of dogs on the return trip to long island.

One by one, dogs and puppies were brought out, some were sleepy, others excited to stretch their legs.

It's the end of a three-and-a-half-day journey for these pups who were rescued from hurricane-stricken Louisiana.

"When we first meet these animals they are scared they are very frightened they don't know what to do," Ted Moriates from North Shore Animal League said.

Moriates drove a rescue truck to Louisiana, filled top to bottom with much-needed supplies for pets, all of which were donated by charitable people and groups on long island.

He came back with 55 shelter animals, who faced uncertain futures, including a pregnant dog, due to give birth in two weeks.

"These are animals that were going to be euthanized for space to make room for other animals that might come in," he said.

The animals were given water and food. They were medically evaluated, given shots and were put up for adoption.

"That makes me feel great, I feel like I was able to help the situation," volunteer, Bobby Fernandez said.

Bobby Fernandez has volunteered at the shelter for six years. In this task, he will help these animals adjust to their new surroundings.

The bond formed with their rescues is like no other.

"We literally came back with 55 best friends," he said.