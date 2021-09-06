Rescued Gila Monster on the road to recovery

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Monday, Tucson Wildlife Center took in another desert patient in need of assistance.

According to a Facebook post, a young and severely underweight Gila Monster was taken to the Tucson Wildlife Center, which is a nonprofit organization that aids in "emergency medical care and rehabilitation of sick, injured and orphaned wildlife before returned to the wild."

With the help of the center's team, the Gila Monster is now in rehabilitation. The center said that through its care, the Gila Monster is becoming more and more lively and defensive.

For more information on how to help patients like these, visit tucsonwildlife.com.