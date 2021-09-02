Room for Unicorns: Eight-year-old’s wish comes true

TUCSON (KVOA) - A local eight-year-old had her wish of a brand new room granted on Thursday all thanks to Make-A-Wish Arizona.

In 2019, Allie was diagnosed with cancer of the optic nerve and was referred to Make-A-Wish-Arizona. At that time, organizers said Allie had a few different ideas for what she wanted to do.

Some wish ideas included meeting Spongebob Square Pants to going on a Disney Cruise.

However, with the rise of the pandemic, and her treatment taking longer than expected, Allie had to change her wish ideas to something she could do safely. Something like having a room full of unicorns.

"I always wanted a room with lots of unicorns," Allie said.

"I'm grateful … she's needed a room that actually went together. none of her furniture went together. she had that bed ever since her toddler bed. so it was just kind of waiting to happen," Allie's mom, Lisa Schwandt said.

Make-A-Wish said that Allie is now in remission.