Brave dog makes long journey back to PACC

TUCSON (KVOA) - Finding your way back home isn't always easy, however, finding your way back to Pima Animal Care Center sure is.

According to PACC, recently adopted Mor'Du went missing last week from his owner near Grant and Country Club. However, after an eight-mile walk, Mor'Du's brave journey led him back to PACC.

According to a Facebook post, he "waited for the gate to open and tried to walk his way back to his old kennel."

Fortunately, PACC was able to reunite Mor'Du with his owner!