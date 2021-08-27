Tucsonan recognized for work on ‘Deadliest Catch;’ nominated for Emmy

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson man has been nominated for a Primetime Emmy for his work on a popular reality television show.

Nico Natale has worked on Discovery Channel's "Deadliest Catch" for 10 years, making the bold move to Los Angeles fresh out of Ironwood Ridge High School.

He started as a footage logger, worked his way up to producer and earned his current position as one of the team's top editors.



In 2014 and 2015, Natale received "Contribution" Emmy certificates for the show, but this year he hopes to bring home his own golden trophy.

"I've been making little movies and films since I was a kid and so once I was able to get into production 10 years ago this has been a goal of mine," Natale said. "To try to get to the Emmys, get nominated and hopefully win, and it's really exciting and I really love what I do."



The Deadliest Catch follows fishermen on the Bering Sea aboard various fishing boats during the height of the crab fishing season.