Copper Creek Canyon Elementary hosts annual ‘Hawk Walk Fundraiser’

TUCSON (KVOA) - Copper Creek Elementary PTO hosted their annual Hawk Walk Fundraiser at the school on Friday.

The annual outdoor event is the largest fundraiser of the year and all proceeds go directly to the PTO to support our children and teachers throughout the year.

The walk also promotes school spirit and provides the community the opportunity to meet and interact with one another in a fun and healthy environment.

Students received donations from family, friends and neighbors to make the fun walk around the Copper Creek Campus possible.