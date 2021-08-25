TPD K9 aids in tracking down Safeway shoplifter

TUCSON (KVOA) - Teamwork makes the dream work, especially when it comes to catching runaway shoplifters.

Operations Division West and Midtown's K9 officer Luna and her partner made an impressive move today after locating and catching a shoplifter with a possible gun at a local Safeway on Wednesday.

Authorities said that the suspect ran about a mile away from the scene and hid in some bushes.

That's when K9 Officer Luna was released and located the suspect. Upon arrival, the suspect, once again, ran off but ended up in a smaller area.

The suspect surrendered to the officers and K9 Luna!