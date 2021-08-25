Male breast cancer awareness represented in southern Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two women are on an incredible four-week journey across 13 states to spread the word about a cause we don't hear often, male breast cancer. They've made a stop here in southern Arizona.

Cheri Ambrose of New Jersey and Pat Washburn of Omaha are part of the male breast cancer coalition. They're visiting more than 40 cities to raise awareness and remind the world that breast cancer is not just a disease that only affects women.

Vail resident Khevin Barnes is a breast cancer survivor. He was greeted by the two women Wednesday who are traveling in a unique car to honor the men impacted by breast cancer.

"They're representing me as a survivor, and other guys but they're really helping me so much in so many ways," Barnes said.

The disease affects around 1,800 men every year in the U.S.

As of January 2021, there are more than 3.8 million women with a history of breast cancer in the U.S.