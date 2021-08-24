Two local teachers recognized, awarded by Society for Science

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two local teachers are getting recognized for turning students into scientists.

The Society for Science, a national non-profit, selects teachers who they call "Science Advocates," and helps them take student learning to a whole new level.

"This is our dome so that people can live on the moon and breathe," seventh-grader Roman Switzer said.

Put a man on the moon?

Roman Switzer, 12, could put a whole city there, or at least he has a general idea.

This is a project he and Lauffer Middle School classmate Xennoveva Zepeda worked on.

They had to create a community that could survive on the moon.

"I enjoyed being able to solve problems that are happening right now for a safe, sustainable future," said Zepeda

Their teacher, Jackie Nichols, was awarded $3,000 from the Society for Science. It's going towards materials and other expenses for science projects.

Every year, students are working on new and exciting projects. Like this year, they're working on small building models made entirely out of simple products like business cards, and glue.

"We really want students to begin to see themselves as researchers, scientists and engineers, and explore those 21st-century careers," Nichols said.

"This one's great, this is our biosafety cabinets," Jeremy Jonas said.

The other local society of science advocate is Jeremy Jonas at Tucson Magnet High School, who got $5,000 this year.

His students work on biodiversity projects, and he takes them on field trips to parks across Tucson where they can do some hands-on research.

"Being able to witness matching student's enthusiasm with authentic, hand-on scientific research is a joy, unlike anything I've known," Jonas added.

There are only 66 science advocates in the entire country.

Students for both of those teachers also enter their projects into state and national competitions.