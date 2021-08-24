TFD captain goes above, beyond to rescue citizen’s dog

TUCSON (KVOA) - Last Friday, Tucson Fire Department rescued a struggling dog that was hooked to a chain-linked fence by its cheek.

TDF Captain Bruce Avram and Chief Gordon Clark responded to a call regarding a dog in stress.

Rather than waiting for Animal Control to arrive, Captain Avram made it his duty to rescue this dog. Using a multi-tool, Avram was able to efficiently free the dog without any injuries.

According to TFD, "Captain Avram routinely goes above and beyond for citizens of Tucson."