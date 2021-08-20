Raytheon, Boys and Girls Club host back to school event for students in need

TUCSON (KVOA) - Students stuffed their backpacks with free school supplies at the Boys and Girls Club Tucson on Friday.

The clubhouse, located at 2585 E. 36th St., was able to provide families with the supplies they needed to start the new school year without the worries of additional expenses.

The clubhouse says it was one of 20 from across the nation that was selected for Raytheon Technologies' DIY Stem Program. The program, designed for students of the ages nine to 12-years-old, features an "activity-based curriculum" driven by diversity, equity and inclusion.

The clubhouse will receive a $10,000 grant to give kids the chance to participate in high-quality stem-related programs.