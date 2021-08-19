Skip to Content

TUSD magnet middle school gets nationally recognized

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson Unified District middle school has been nationally recognized for its high-quality education.

On Wednesday, Mansfeld Middle Magnet School was officially recognized as a nationally certified magnet school. The school proved to provide "high-quality, innovative educational options to families and students" all while promoting "choice, diversity and academic excellence."

Mansfeld is known for its strong stem programs and being a leader in the Verizon Innovative Learning Program and School Garden Network.

