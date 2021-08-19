‘Tucson Summer Games’ approaching its finish line

TUCSON (KVOA) - Ten local organizations have spent months competing in Pyramid Federal Credit Union's Tucson Summer Games. They are now close to the finish line.

Non-profits such as Ben's Bells, Primavera Foundation and Special Olympics Arizona have participated in social media contests, all with the determination to win $25,000 to continue providing support to the community and inspiring others to get involved and give back.

"When you think of your favorite local charity or non-profit, they've all had a tough time over the last 18 months with COVID-19," said Ray Lancaster of Pyramid Federal Credit Union. "Each of us, if we can just dig deep and give a few bucks, help somebody I know it'll be appreciated."

The winner of the games will be announced Friday at the closing ceremony live-streamed on Pyramid Federal Credit Union's Facebook page.