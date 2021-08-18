Local school teachers awarded stipends for inspiring students

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two local teachers are receiving national recognition for inspiring the next generation of scientists, engineers and innovators.

Tucson High teacher Jeremy Jonas was awarded $5,000 through the Society for Science Advocate's Program. Jonas will join eight other teachers across the country to serve as lead advocates in their schools and encourage under-served students to participate in scientific research.

Lauffer Middle School teacher Jacqueline Nichols received $3,000. She said that the money will help her improve stem representation in the community.

The program inspires educators to work with students from underrepresented groups that come from low-income households through STEM projects, paving a passion for science.

For more information on Society for Science, visit societyforscience.org.