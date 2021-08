TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Fire Department Crews at Stations 16 and 21 were awarded Challenge Coins for their work to save a young man's life.

Back in June, the crews responded to a call of a man suffering from cardiac arrest.

.. walked out to the hospital a week later ♥️ True life-saving work! We applaud all of our crews and the work they do for our community #TFD #medic #EMS #cardiachealth #CPR pic.twitter.com/LV9Cn7kgUV — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) August 4, 2021

They were able to restore the man's pulse and safely prepare him for transport.

Thanks to their efforts, the patient was safely taken to the hospital walking out healthy just one week later!